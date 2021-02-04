Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.80

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and traded as high as $9.84. Medley Management shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 80,925 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

