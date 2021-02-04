MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.64

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and traded as high as $4.06. MEG Energy shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 193,304 shares traded.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

