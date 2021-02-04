Melon 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00065776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01335334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005842 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,932.51 or 0.05208019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.