Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading 42.5% Higher

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s stock price rose 42.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,080,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 245,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

