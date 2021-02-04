Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.58

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.58 and traded as high as $28.16. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 29,378 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $454.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 94,224 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

