Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

