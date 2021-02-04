Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Shares Down 0.7%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.82 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.82 ($0.32). Approximately 57,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 424,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £109.24 million and a P/E ratio of -8.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

About Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.