Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.48-6.68 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6-48-6.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 891,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,548. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.