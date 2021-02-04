Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.