Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of Mercury Systems worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $883,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.