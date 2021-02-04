Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.52

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and traded as low as $26.00. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 49,264 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £89.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.83.

About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

