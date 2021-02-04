Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU)’s share price rose 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 333 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.