Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post sales of $814.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $923.16 million. Meritor reported sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Meritor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Meritor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Meritor by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Meritor by 151.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

