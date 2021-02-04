MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.39% of Northwest Natural worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 24.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

