MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for about 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.14% of Haemonetics worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after buying an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,384,000 after purchasing an additional 171,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 271,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 583,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,835,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,033. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

