MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $5.43 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 328,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 66,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,977. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

