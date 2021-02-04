MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $353.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.