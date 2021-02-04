MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases Shares of 173,815 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.27% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

QTS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 7,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -179.72 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,584 shares of company stock worth $3,267,534. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

