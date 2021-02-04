MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $75,992,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,159,567 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 578,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,882 shares of company stock worth $713,981 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 8,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,102. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

