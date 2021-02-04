MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,765 shares during the period. Ryder System comprises about 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.31% of Ryder System worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

