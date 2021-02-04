Meta (MTA) Price Hits $3.96 on Exchanges

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $65.71 million and $15.57 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00010782 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,579,490 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

