Meta (MTA) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Meta has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $15.47 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00009824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00141039 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 151.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00103230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,531,458 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.