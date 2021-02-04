Metacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,080.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $110.37 million and $6,080.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metacoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.