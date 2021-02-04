Metal (MTL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.41 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Metal has a market cap of $33.34 million and $46.41 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.99 or 0.01327880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005840 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.60 or 0.05299764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

