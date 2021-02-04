MetaMorph Hits Market Capitalization of $229,123.95 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $229,123.95 and $43,012.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

