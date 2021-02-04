MetaMorph Reaches Market Capitalization of $231,195.70 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $231,195.70 and approximately $39,985.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

