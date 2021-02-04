Meter Governance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248,990.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $248,990.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00151888 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00082284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00241278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040686 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

