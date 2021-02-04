Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 6%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.12. Approximately 616,737 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 511,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

MEOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

