Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,188.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,059.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

