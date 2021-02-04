Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 29.20-29.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $27.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.239-3.301 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.70 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded up $28.56 on Thursday, hitting $1,216.94. 179,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,059.46. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $823.08.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

