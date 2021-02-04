Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.55-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $720.57-733.553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.04 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 29.20-29.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $823.08.

NYSE MTD traded up $28.56 on Thursday, reaching $1,216.94. 179,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,812. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,059.46. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

