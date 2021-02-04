Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55 to $5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of +11% to +13% or $720.61 million to $733.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.29 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 29.20-29.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $823.08.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $28.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,216.94. 179,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,184.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,061.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.