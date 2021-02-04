MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MFA Financial worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 314,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,059,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 463,132 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,070,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,027,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

