MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $369,982.60 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

