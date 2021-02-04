MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $337,358.91 and approximately $3,274.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 126.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00145585 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 399,123,607 coins and its circulating supply is 121,821,679 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.