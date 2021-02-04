Michael K. Walton Sells 1,688 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36.
PCAR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,105. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.75. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
