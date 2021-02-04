Michelle Draper Sells 2,684 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.51, for a total transaction of $1,252,112.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56.

Shares of SIVB traded up $19.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.24. 11,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,453. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day moving average of $313.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.93.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

