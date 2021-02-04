Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.25. 209,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 258,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.