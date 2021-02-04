Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.25. 209,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 258,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.
