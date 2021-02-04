Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.67-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.487 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.74. 4,147,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.