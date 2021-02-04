Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.420-1.487 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Shares of MCHP traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.74. 4,135,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.57. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

