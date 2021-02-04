Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Berkshire Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

