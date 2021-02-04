Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.53. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

