Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MPB opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

