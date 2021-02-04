Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.