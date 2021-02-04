Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Lowered to $53.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

