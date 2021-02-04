MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $56.92 million and $256,628.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00305124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.96 or 0.01581217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.