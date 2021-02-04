Minter Network Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $99,854.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00055254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00152215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008227 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00088136 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,615,451,196 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,241,629 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

