Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.75 and last traded at C$19.84. 82,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 92,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

