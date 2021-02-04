Mirror Protocol Price Tops $5.28 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00014081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $161.30 million and approximately $28.72 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 51.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,569,830 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

