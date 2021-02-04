Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Mirrored Apple token can currently be purchased for approximately $162.57 or 0.00441767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and $130,446.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00154308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00090008 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00065841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 36,028 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

